Northern Rivers town loses mobile coverage for five days straight

Whiporie residents have had to drive kilometres to get mobile phone coverage.

RESIDENTS of the Whiporie area have contacted The Northern Star about their mobile service being down since last Friday afternoon.

One resident, who did not wish to be named said people were having to drive 30km to get a signal.

The resident complained to the Telstra shop in Grafton but was told while Telstra were aware of the issue, there was no explanation on the problem or when it would be fixed.

In a statement released today, a Telstra spokeswoman said the problem had been caused by a "transmission issue” which it was working to resolve today.

"We apologise to our customers who may be experiencing disruptions to their mobile phone services at Whiporie,” the spokeswoman said.

"Technicians are onsite today working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.”