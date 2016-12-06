Wind, rain, lightning: How the weather has turned

UPDATE 8am: AT least two people have been injured by lightning on Mt Warning overnight.

Full story here.

UPDATE 7.30am: AS locals begin their day this morning they are sharing stories of incredible thunder and lightning that woke them during the night.

One of our staff members here at The Northern Star said the weather had been "full on" at their home at Federal from 10pm with wind, heavy rain and lightning.

Another, from Girard's Hill, said they were mesmerized by the continuous lightning show that began as they were trying to get to sleep.

It wasn't just heavy rain and lightning - if you were outdoors during the night you may have noticed the wind was on a high as well.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported that wind gusts reached a top speed of 67km/h on the Byron Coast overnight.

During today, with the Strong Wind Warning applicable to the Byron Coast, winds are set to be northerly at a top of 30 knots south of Cape Byron during the day, seas at 2 to 2.5 metres and swell east to northeasterly around 1 metre.

TUESDAY 6.30am: THE Northern Rivers copped some heavy rainfall overnight, bringing some relief to the hot weather.

While there were showers across the region over the entire course of the night, between 3am and 4am some areas were drenched as the heaviest rain was recorded, alongside a spectacular lightning show and thunder.

Byron Bay has received 40.8mm of rainfall since 9am yesterday, Ballina 20.8mm, Lismore 8mm, and Casino 9mm, reports the Bureau of Meteorology.

The rest of Tuesday is set to be hot, with the chance of fog this morning, and a 60% chance of showers during this afternoon and early evening.

A thunderstorm is likely.

Winds north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h tending north to northwesterly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning then tending northwest to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures 34 to 41.

A Strong Wind Warning is still in place for the Byron Coast today.

This weather is due to a broad low pressure trough which extends from northwestern Australia into southeastern NSW, the BoM report.

This trough is set to move to the northeast during Thursday as a cold front crosses the west and southeast of the state and a high pressure system moves east, over the southern Bight extending a ridge behind it.

The high is expected to continue to move slowly east during Friday and Saturday, strengthening the ridge along the coast and the trough should weaken further.

The forecast for tomorrow reports cloudy weather with the chance of fog in the early morning, and an 80% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

There will also be the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.