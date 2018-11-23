Northern Rivers tops the state for tourism

SIX NSW Tourism Awards will come home to the Northern Rivers today after taking top honours at the award ceremony last night at Sydney's Luna Park.

The winners included: Splendour in the Grass - Major Festivals and Events award; Go Sea Kayak Byron Bay - Ecotourism award; Elements of Byron - Business Event Venue and Luxury Accommodation awards; Blue Ginger Picnics - New Tourism Business; and TEACH at TAFE NSW Wollongbar.

NSW Business Chamber's Regional Manager Northern Rivers, Jane Laverty congratulated the winners: "All of these businesses are so very worthy of this recognition and acknowledgement at the state level”.

"The Northern Rivers really is a place where a business seed can be planted and grown successfully.”

Managed by the Tourism Industry division of the NSW Business Chamber, the state's peak business organisation, and proudly supported by the NSW Government, the NSW Tourism Awards celebrate and acknowledge tourism excellence in NSW.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall congratulated the winners and said they exemplify the high standard and diverse range of tourism experiences on offer in NSW.

"Tourism is big business and it's a vital industry to our State's economy so to be recognised at the NSW Tourism Awards is an outstanding achievement and I thank all of the winners for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to offering the very best tourism and events experiences,” Mr Marshall said.

"The NSW Visitor Economy is the envy of every other State, with the greatest share of domestic and international visitors, visitor nights and expenditure, and an impressive calendar of major events across Sydney and rural and regional NSW.”

The awards ceremony commenced with the presentation by the Minister of the NSW tourism industry's highest accolade, the award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual to NSW, presented posthumously to Dean Gorddard in recognition of his extraordinary personal and professional contribution to tourism in this state. Seventy-one award winners were announced in a range of categories including Major Tourist Attractions, Festivals and Events, Destination Marketing and Accommodation. With 125 finalists in 2018, each winner was selected by an independent judging panel for their exceptional contribution to the NSW Tourism Industry.

NSW Business Chamber Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Cartwright, congratulated this year's winners for their outstanding performance.

"This year's winners and finalists should be incredibly proud to be acknowledged as the leading tourism businesses in NSW. NSW has a diverse range of tourism businesses, which is reflected in the entrants and winners in the Awards program.” "This year has seen a 21 per cent increase in entrants from 2017 and the judges were impressed by the high standard of entries showcasing a diverse array of talent, passion and innovative drive that continues to ensure our state's tourism industry thrives. Good luck to all winners continuing on to the QANTAS Australian Tourism Awards in March 2019,” Mr Cartwright said.

The NSW Business Awards were also held at the same venue last night.