Northern Rivers to shiver through almost freezing temps

NORTHERN Rivers residents should start pulling out the winter woolies, because winter is definitely on our doorstep with single digit temperatures forecast this week, bringing frost to the region.

Temperatures are set to drop to 2C in some parts overnight as a cool and wet change moves across the state this evening, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening could bring "a possibility of small hail”.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a front that is currently moving into north-eastern parts of the state, "will bring a gusty southerly change to central and northern waters today”.

And looking ahead, "a high is then expected to move across from the west during the latter part of the week, while a low deepens over the Tasman Sea, building a large southerly swell along the New South Wales coast.”

BOM forecaster Craig Ryan said a high-pressure system coming from south Australia pushing its way across the country is the cause of the winter blast.

"We are seeing a return to clear skies with less cloud and as a result cooler temperatures as the heat gets released,” Mr Ryan said.

"We are expecting that to be the dominant feature for the rest of the week.

"We've got another high pressure system coming in behind that as well, bringing possible rainfall but with a return to clearer skies again next week.”

FORECASTS

Lismore: BoM forecasts a low of 3C from tomorrow until Saturday, with maximum daytime temperatures sitting at 20C. Mostly sunny conditions.

The weekend and into next week won't be too much warmer with a low of 6C on Sunday, increasing slightly to 8C on Monday and Tuesday. Possible showers for Monday.

Maximum temperatures of 21C.

Casino: Minimum overnight temperatures of 3C will bring patches of light frost in the early morning tomorrow. On Friday and Saturday minimum temperatures are forecast as 2C until Sunday where the low is predicted to fall to 5C.

Sunny conditions for the week with daytime temperatures in the low 20s until at least Tuesday.

Byron Bay: Patches of light frost in the early morning tomorrow. Overnight temperatures falling to between 3 and 9 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Mostly sunny conditions until Sunday, where possible showers are forecast.

Large and powerful surf conditions in the afternoon and evening are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing on Friday.

Ballina: Patches of light frost in the early morning tomorrow. Overnight temperatures falling to between 3 and 9 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20 tomorrow.

For Friday and Saturday, overnight temperatures falling to between 3 and 8 with daytime temperatures reaching between 18 and 21.

Mostly sunny conditions until Sunday when possible showers are forecast.

Large and powerful surf conditions in the afternoon and evening are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing on Friday.