Northern Rivers to get a soaking this weekend

STORMY WEATHER: Heavy rain is predicted to fall across the Northern Rivers this weekend.
Alison Paterson
by

AFTER the driest winter in decades, the Northern Rivers is due to to get another soaking this weekend.

While the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers with a 70% chance of rain for Friday, the possibility of rainfall jumps to 90% for Saturday and Sunday, with up to 20mm of rain to hit the region.

The BOM said Saturday will see a minimum temperature of 14 and and a maximum of 22, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

On Sunday the BOM predict a low of 13 and a high of 23, with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The wet stuff is also predicted to continue into next week with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday having an 80% chance of rain.

Other towns on the Northern Rivers including Ballina and Byron Bay can expect similar conditions.

SES acting deputy controller for Richmond/Tweed, Chad Ellis said with almost 100mm expected to fall across the region, residents need to be alert and take extra care of themselves and their families.

"We will have units on standby over the weekend to respond if needed,” he said.

"If anyone needs assistance 132 500 or if it is life-threatening, then call triple 0.”

Mr Ellis said the SES are ready to swing into action should an incident call for an operational response.

"Remember to monitor the conditions, plan activities and avoid unnecessary travel, clear out getters, secure loose items and keep children and pets inside,” he said.

"If we do get flooding, never enter flood water for any reasons

The New South Wales State Emergency Services StormSafe website offers information and resources.

