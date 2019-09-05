Northern Rivers to be impacted by Queensland bushfire smoke

SMOKE BLOWING OUR WAY: An aerial view of the bushfire near Wallangarra burning in the Girraween National Park on the Queensland-NSW border which is responsible for the smoke over the region.

SMOKE BLOWING OUR WAY: An aerial view of the bushfire near Wallangarra burning in the Girraween National Park on the Queensland-NSW border which is responsible for the smoke over the region. QFES

NORTHERLY winds are predicted to push smoke from a large fire across the border into the region this afternoon.

Rural Fire Service Inspector David Cook said bushfires in south-east Queensland were responsible for smoky haze.

Inspector Cook confirmed there were no large bushfires in the immediate vicinity.

"We have heard that people in the Murwillumbah area are starting to experience smoke now and it is heading towards Lismore,” he said.

"Lismore will experience smoke thanks to the north-westerly winds.”

According to the Queensland Rural Fire Service a large vegetation fire in Sarabah (south of Canungra) with more than 28 fire truckw on scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

Inspector Cook asked residents to please, remain vigilant as there's still high chances of a bushfire occurring in the area.

If you see a thick smoke plume or flames, ring 000.