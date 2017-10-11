28°
News

HOT NIGHT: Temperatures stay above 20 degrees

Many Northern Rivers towns hovered around 20 degrees overnight.
Many Northern Rivers towns hovered around 20 degrees overnight.

DID you wake at 2am and wonder what the temperature was?

I did. I woke up to my crying baby and checked the weather app on my phone - I was reliably informed it was 21 degrees.

Checking the Bureau of Meteorology this morning, I've quickly learned that most Northern Rivers towns hovered around 20 degrees last night, making it a warm one right across the region.

Weatherzone says the long-term average minimum temperature for October in Lismore is 12.5 degrees and in Ballina it's 13.9 degrees - so it was much hotter than normal.

So if you found yourself kicking off the blankets last night, you're not alone.

Here are the overnight minimums:

Lismore: 19.2 degrees at 4.51am

Ballina: 20 degrees at 3am

Casino: 19.6 degrees at 4.30am

Evans Head: 19.1 degrees at 5.30am

Byron Bay: 21 degrees at 11pm

Topics:  northern rivers weather spring weather

'Murder confession' letter was 'therapy', court hears

'Murder confession' letter was 'therapy', court hears

"I FEEL so guilty... the animal side got the better of me": Was this Michael Phillip Martin confession to his father's murder, or a way of "releasing emotions"?

Qld dog owners fined over savage beach dog attack

BITTEN: A german shepherd similar to this dog attacked a woman on New Brighton Beach last month.

Council has tracked down the owners and imposed a hefty penalty

Letter to my 10-year old self

GIRL POWER: October 11 is the International Day of the Girl and aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

International Day of the Girl

Burying dead whale 'spectacularly dangerous': YOUR SAY

File photo of a baby humpback whale which was found on South Ballina Beach eight years ago. Another whale washed up on the beach on Sunday and was buried on Monday.

The 5.2m baby humpback washed up on the Ballina beach on Sunday

Local Partners