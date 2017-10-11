HOT NIGHT: Temperatures stay above 20 degrees

DID you wake at 2am and wonder what the temperature was?

I did. I woke up to my crying baby and checked the weather app on my phone - I was reliably informed it was 21 degrees.

Checking the Bureau of Meteorology this morning, I've quickly learned that most Northern Rivers towns hovered around 20 degrees last night, making it a warm one right across the region.

Weatherzone says the long-term average minimum temperature for October in Lismore is 12.5 degrees and in Ballina it's 13.9 degrees - so it was much hotter than normal.

So if you found yourself kicking off the blankets last night, you're not alone.

Here are the overnight minimums:

Lismore: 19.2 degrees at 4.51am

Ballina: 20 degrees at 3am

Casino: 19.6 degrees at 4.30am

Evans Head: 19.1 degrees at 5.30am

Byron Bay: 21 degrees at 11pm