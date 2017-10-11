HOT NIGHT: Temperatures stay above 20 degrees

DID you wake at 2am and wonder what the temperature was?
I did. I woke up to my crying baby and checked the weather app on my phone - I was reliably informed it was 21 degrees.
Checking the Bureau of Meteorology this morning, I've quickly learned that most Northern Rivers towns hovered around 20 degrees last night, making it a warm one right across the region.
Weatherzone says the long-term average minimum temperature for October in Lismore is 12.5 degrees and in Ballina it's 13.9 degrees - so it was much hotter than normal.
So if you found yourself kicking off the blankets last night, you're not alone.
Here are the overnight minimums:
Lismore: 19.2 degrees at 4.51am
Ballina: 20 degrees at 3am
Casino: 19.6 degrees at 4.30am
Evans Head: 19.1 degrees at 5.30am
Byron Bay: 21 degrees at 11pm