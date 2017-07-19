Northern Rivers students to perform with best in the state

Students from three Northern Rivers schools will feature at this year's Schools Spectacular.

PERFORMERS from three North Coast schools will be putting their best foot forward at the prestigious Schools Spectacular at the end of the year in Sydney.

Performers from Casino and Coorabell Public Schools as well as Maclean High School were named among 16 primary and high schools statewide to secure a place in the combined choir, combined dance and Aboriginal dance ensembles.

Last year marked a momentous chapter in Schools Spectacular history when its annual arena production broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Variety Concert in the world at the QUDOS Bank Arena at Sydney Olympic Park.

Now in its 34th year, the live-and-televised arts showcase will star over 5,700 NSW public school students including a choir of 2,700 voices, 2,400 dancers; a 100-piece symphony orchestra; world-class stage band, 44 solo singers and 145-featured dancers.

For more information, visit the Schools Spectacular Facebook page.