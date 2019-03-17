Northern Rivers sneak a semi-final spot

PLAYMAKER: Northern Rivers hooker Joe Besgrove shoots out of dummy half against Central Coast at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday.

PLAYMAKER: Northern Rivers hooker Joe Besgrove shoots out of dummy half against Central Coast at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

NORTHERN Rivers Titans have snuck into the NSW Country Rugby League semi-finals after a 34-10 over Greater Northern Tigers in the second round of the competition at Armidale on Saturday.

The Titans needed to win and rely on other results going their way and have finished the pool rounds fourth on points differential.

They produced a near-perfect half of rugby league on Saturday which saw them run in six unanswered tries to take a 28-0 lead into half-time.

Centre Rob Shepherd and five-eighth Zac Beecher finished the game with try-scoring doubles while hooker Joe Besgrove and halfback Kel Sheather played well.

"The first half was great, we fixed up what we did wrong last week and just about did it to perfection,” Northern Rivers coach Max Beecher said.

"We went a bit sideways in the second half and the boys were trying to score of every set-of-six.

"Everyone is playing well and if we cut out some of the errors we can go on and win the whole thing.”

Northern Rivers were almost kept scoreless in the second half before front-rower Lochie Perren scored beside the crossbar in the 77th minute.

Lock Kyle Kennedy overcame illness to produce one of his typically strong showings while Casino winger Noah King was called on to the wing as the side battled injuries in the lead-up.

The work out of dummy half from Besgrove was a highlight while the halves dominated both sides of the field in attack and defence.

"A lot of what we do comes off Joe and he was outstanding once again,” Beecher said,

In other games, Northern Rivers went down 16-6 in the women's game.