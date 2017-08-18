Northern Rivers shoppers raised $3,300 to feed needy

NORTHERN Rivers shoppers have proven they among the top five most generous in New South Wales by helping to raise enough funds to deliver the equivalent of 13,328 meals for people doing it tough.

Northern Rivers shoppers donated $3,300 at Yamba Coles supermarket as part of a five-week campaign to raise funds for SecondBite, a national charity which redistributes surplus fresh food from Coles to Australians in need.

For every $2 donation card purchased, SecondBite can deliver the equivalent of eight healthy meals to people in need.

Coles State General Manager Orlando Rodriguez said he was thrilled with the response by local shoppers.

"We have received an outstanding response from our customers who really got behind the cause and donated at the checkouts to help SecondBite make a real difference,” Mr Rodriguez said.

"Fundraising efforts in the Northern Rivers region contributed to a total of more than $140,000 worth of donations across the state and we thank local shoppers for their generous contribution.”

All donations raised over the past five weeks will help to fund SecondBite's ongoing operating expenses such as fuel, transport and refrigeration so the charity can collect and redistribute surplus fresh food, and provide it completely free of charge wherever it is needed.

As part of Coles' partnership with SecondBite, more than 660 Coles supermarkets now donate surplus healthy, fresh food to around 1200 community food programs supporting disadvantaged Australians.

Since the partnership began with SecondBite in 2011, Coles has donated more than 40 million nutritious meals to people in need across Australia.