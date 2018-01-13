Northern Rivers set to swelter today

Daniel Thiel and Katharina Goeritz, of Germany, enjoy the sun and heat at Lennox Head.

Daniel Thiel and Katharina Goeritz, of Germany, enjoy the sun and heat at Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

HOLD on to your hats, and sunnies, and sunscreen this weekend, because this weekend is bringing the heat.

Northern Rivers residents can expect high temperatures across the region today, with the mercury expected to soar to 40C in some towns.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Gabrielle Woodhouse said a front crossing the state bringing a warm air mass will see the Northern Rivers experience some continued high temperatures.

Ms Woodhouse said temperatures will on average linger around the mid 30s for the region, and will drop a few degrees on Sunday.

"Temperatures should drop to around 30C on Sunday and in the wake of a decent cold front moving through some time later that day Monday will be cooler again,” she said.

"On Monday the maximum temperatures will sit in the mid 20s.”

Weekend forecast (BoM):

Lismore 35C Saturday & 30C Sunday

Byron Bay 31C & 29C

Ballina 33C & 29C

Evans Head 33C & 29C

Casino 37C and 30C

The average maximum temperature for January is 30C.

Stay sun safe

Cancer Council advise when the UV level is 3 or above there is a need to protect our skin using all measures: at least SPF30+ sunscreen, a sun-safe hat and clothing, utilising shade and, if possible wearing sunglasses.

The UV index for Saturday is listed by BoM as 15 (extreme).