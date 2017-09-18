Northern Rivers school wins outstanding awards

PRESIGIOUS AWARD: Rivers Secondary College, Lismore High Campus principal Nigel Brito, attended the Ministerâ€™s Awards where Mark Scott, Secretary NSW Department of Education, to receive three awards for â€œOutstanding School Initiativeâ€.

PRESIGIOUS AWARD: Rivers Secondary College, Lismore High Campus principal Nigel Brito, attended the Ministerâ€™s Awards where Mark Scott, Secretary NSW Department of Education, to receive three awards for â€œOutstanding School Initiativeâ€. Supplied

A WONDERFUL effort by staff across the Lismore campus of the Rivers Secondary College has seen the school take out a hat-trick of education awards in Sydney last week.

On Wednesday, Lismore campus principal Nigel Brito was in Sydney to attend the Minister's Awards presented by Mark Scott, Secretary NSW Department of Education, which recognise the work of The New Choices program and the significant outcomes it has achieved for students.

Mr Brito was under the impression he was there to collect one award for Outstanding School Initiative, so was astonished and delighted to be given three awards.

The awards recognised Lismore High School's New Choices with alternative education program for disengaged students, Project based learning with whole school delivery of 21st learning skills and for Languages other than English for the teaching of Bundjalung.

"I was ecstatic, it was fantastic and it's all due to the wonderful staff,” Mr Brito said.

"The staff here are so hard-working and really deserve these awards.”

Mr Brito said it was a great honour to receive these state-wide recognition awards and said he was thrilled to bring them home to inform the staff and students.

"These awards highlight the high-quality teaching and learning programs at Lismore High, but also acknowledges the high quality education programs available in country NSW,” he said.

"It's a real recognition as not many country schools win at these awards.”