Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kingscliff High School was in lockdown today as a precautionary measure.
Kingscliff High School was in lockdown today as a precautionary measure.
News

Northern Rivers school in emergency lockdown today

Cathy Adams
19th Aug 2020 11:44 AM

KINGSCLIFF High School posted a message online saying the school experienced an emergency lockdown today.

The post said, “At no time were any students or staff in any danger. The lockdown was a precautionary measure only”.

The school said some students may be anxious or distressed and wish to go home and urged parents to contact the school if they were concerned about their child.

Classes have resumed as normal for the rest of the day.

NSW Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

kingscliff high school lockdown northern rivers education northern rivers schools
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire still burning in swampy grassland

        Premium Content Fire still burning in swampy grassland

        Breaking FIREFIGHTERS are on scene, working to establish containment lines around the grassfire.

        Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        Premium Content Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        News The council is in early discussions with landowners

        Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        Premium Content Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        News THE stunning 29-year-old thought “what’s the worst that could happen?” when...