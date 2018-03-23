Northern Rivers roads hit by ongoing deluge

Some roads on the Northern Rivers have been impacted by days of rain.

Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 3.42pm: POLICE have warned residents across the North Coast and Mid North Coast to be prepared in the event of flooding.

As flooding continues across the Mid North Coast, NSW Police have issued a warning for all communities across the state to be prepared and monitor conditions in their region.

Police have appealed for motorists and pedestrians to never enter floodwaters or cross flooded roadways.

Richmond Tweed State Emergency Service controller Mark Somers said incident control staff usually based in Goonellabah had been moved to Grafton to deal with a possible flood event there.

But he said it appeared this would not eventuate and although showers are expected for the coming days, he said widespread flooding across the Northern Rivers was not likely.

Still, he urged residents to take care as some roads remain impacted by the recent rain.

Mr Somers also urged motorists to take care on the roads and to avoid floodwaters.

Members of the public requiring emergency assistance during a flood or storm should call the NSW SES on 132 500 or visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

For the latest road and weather information, visit livetraffic.com and bom.gov.au.

ORIGINAL STORY 3.05pm: MOTORISTS have been urged to exercise caution as several roads across the Northern Rivers have been impacted by heavy rain.

According to My Road Info, there is currently water over the road at these locations:

Gradys Creek Road, Gradys Creek (ROAD CLOSED)

Coomburra Crescent, New Brighton (use caution)

Lindendale Rd at Marom Creek

Gradys Creek Rd, Gradys Creek (water over gravel causeways, use caution)

Repentance Creek Rd, Repentance Creek (use caution)

There will be a high chance of showers across the Northern Rivers tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology

For updated information on road conditions see northernrivers.myroadinfo.com.au.