Northern Rivers' richest and most expensive schools revealed

THE Northern Rivers' richest school rakes in more than $95.9 million in three years, and parents wanting to send their kids to the region's most expensive school have to fork out $6702, tightly held school statistics reveal.

An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.

The figures revealed Southern Cross Public School in East Ballina had a higher gross income than any other school in the Northern Rivers region.

The school made a gross income of $95.9 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.

The region's second richest school was Trinity Catholic College Lismore, in Lismore, which had a gross income of $57.7 million.

The school with the third highest gross income was Xavier Catholic College Ballina, in Ballina, which made $45 million.

The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.

It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing.

The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Doubtful Creek Public School, Doubtful Creek Public School, had the lowest gross income of any school in the Northern Rivers region. It made just $970,076 over the three year period.

The region's most expensive school was Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School in Mullumbimby, where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $6702.

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School, in Byron Bay, had the Northern Rivers' second highest average parental contributions with $6472.

The school with the third highest parental contributions was Byron Community Primary School, where the average contribution was $6418.

Region's richest schools

Southern Cross Public School: $95.9 million

Trinity Catholic College Lismore: $57.7 million

Xavier Catholic College Ballina: $45 million

St John's College: $42 million

The Rivers Secondary College, Richmond River High Campus: $36 million

Byron Bay High School: $34.6 million

Casino High School: $34.3 million

Alstonville High School: $33.2 million

Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School: $31 million

Mullumbimby High School: $30.4 million

Region's poorest schools

Doubtful Creek Public School: $970,076

Upper Coopers Creek Public School: $1 million

Rukenvale Public School: $1.1 million

Tuntable Creek Public School: $1.1 million

Collins Creek Public School: $1.1 million

Whian Whian Public School: $1.2 million

Afterlee Public School: $1.2 million

Corndale Public School: $1.2 million

Goolmangar Public School: $1.3 million

Fernleigh Public School: $1.4 million

Region's schools that cost parents the most

Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School: $6702

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School: $6472

Byron Community Primary School: $6418

Emmanuel Anglican College: $4481

St John's College: $4480

Trinity Catholic College Lismore: $4322

Vistara Primary School: $4027

Xavier Catholic College Ballina: $3567

Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education: $2689

Summerland Christian College: $2687