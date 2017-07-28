24°
News

Northern Rivers residents urged to research NBN

Alison Paterson
| 28th Jul 2017 1:25 PM
SPEED DEMONS: People need to know their desired internet connection speeds and ask questions before they sign up for NBN connectivity.
SPEED DEMONS: People need to know their desired internet connection speeds and ask questions before they sign up for NBN connectivity. Supplied

NOW more than 3000 homes and business in the Northern Rivers are ready for the National Broadband Network, new research shows most people don't know their internet speed.

According to NBN's State Corporate Affairs Advisor, New South Wales, Marcela Balart, new research has revealed homes and businesses in the region are still unsure how to make the switch and get the best internet experience.　

Ms Balart said research released on Friday showed the majority of Australians (76%) don't know what internet speed they are receiving with more than a third (35%) of the nation unaware they have a choice in picking a speed tier when making the switch to the NBN network.　

This comes as more than 3,100 homes and business in the wider Byron Bay region now ready for service.

So NBN are launching a campaign to assist the community in making the switch by offering advice on how to sign-up to services over the new network, as well as how to get the best out of their broadband service.　

"We have been listening to the feedback from people in Byron Bay and have launched the NBN education boost' campaign to provide answers about the roll-out and the factors which influence the speed of their internet service,” she said.

"The rollout of the NBN network means for the first time the majority of consumers will also need to make decisions about internet speeds, so it's important that consumers do their research before speaking with a retailer and choosing a plan.”

Ms Balart said the company also plans to release an informative guide to the NBN network through local direct mail and newspaper lift-outs as well as a series of online videos explaining answers to some of the most commonly asked questions via social media.　

"With the NBN network now halfway built and available to more than one in two Australians, the campaign is designed to equip residents in the local community with all the information they need to get the most out of their broadband experience after signing up,” she said.

"It's also important for the community to know that most homes and businesses will need to move their existing phone and internet services over to the NBN network following an 18 month window after it is switched on in the area.”

Questions to ask before connecting to NBN

  • When will l be able to connect?
  • What speed tiers are offered?
  • Which service providers are available to me?
  • How much data do I need?
  • Will my existing services be affected?
  • Will my devices be compatible?　

Visit NBN to download the guide and learn more about what you need to know before connecting.

There are more than 3,100 homes and businesses in Byron Bay which can already connect to the NBN and nationally, the network is scheduled to be three-quarters built by mid-next year and complete by 2020.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  internet access nbn nbn broadband rollout northern rivers technology

