Northern Rivers residents in Australia Day nominations

A FILMMAKER, a slam poet and a rural champion are the Northern Rivers nominees for NSW Australian of the Year Awards 2020.

That Sugar Film and 2040's Damon Gameau, is nominated for NSW Australian of the year as an actor, film maker and climate change activist.

Mr Gameau said he was humbled to be an Australian of the Year nominee.

"You never expect these things to come but I guess they are clues that your work is resonating and reaching the people you hoped it might," he said.

"As always, what's missing from this type of accolade, is the work of the countless people who have also contributed to getting 2040 seen and our impact campaign making a difference.

"This includes our own 2040 team but also the people who have put on their own screenings in schools, communities or workplaces and the thousands of people who have donated their time or contributed financially to bringing the solutions highlighted in the film to life."

Also nominated in that category is Lorraine Gordon, who lives on the Mid North Coast but works at Southern Cross University, located in Lismore.

Ms Gordon is the director of Strategic Projects at the university, and as such she was the founder of the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance and the associate director of the Organics Research Centre.

Nominated for NSW Young Australian of the Year 2020 is environmentalist, singer, speaker and slam poet Holley Somerville Knott of Ballina.

The young Northern Rivers resident is the founder of Tell Someone Who Cares, a social enterprise, education hub and global community created to help protect the rainforests from palm oil destruction.

Driven by a sustainable coconut and macadamia natural product range which contains an alternative to palm oil - Illipe nut butter.

They are amongst 16 people nominated for the state's Local Hero, Young Australian, Senior Australian or Australian of the Year as the nation celebrates the 60th anniversary of the awards.