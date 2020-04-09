Northern Rivers residents dob on holiday-makers

Stock photo of neighbour with binoculars standing by his window.

Stock photo of neighbour with binoculars standing by his window.

THE COVID-19 health crisis has mobilised Northern Rivers residents who are reporting suspected non-essential travellers to police in droves.

On Wednesday night, Ballina Shire councillor Keith Williams said he received the first report of travellers with Queensland number plates moving into holiday flats in Lennox Head.

The holiday-makers were reported to Crime Stoppers, and police have followed up with the matter.

“Some people just won’t listen,” Cr Williams said via Twitter.

“Please don’t come.”

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnston said they had been swamped with similar calls from residents concerned about people who are not abiding by new laws implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are getting calls constantly, and we are certainly responding to all of these calls,” Insp Johnston said.

“We are speaking to people about non-essential travel, people are also telling us about neighbours who seem to have a lot of visitors coming in and out of the house, we are following up on everything.”

Police are taking note of the warnings they have issued, and though they are yet to issue fines to non-essential travellers in the district, they were prepared to do so before the weekend is out.

The message from police has been clear.

On Tuesday, Richmond Police District Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay advised residents must stay within their own postcode this Easter.

“If you are thinking of coming to this area, and particularly if you are from south east Queensland, think again,” Insp Lindsay said.

“It will be a very expensive trip. We will have extra police in this area. There are $1000 fines.

“Stay in your local area, stay in your own postcode.”