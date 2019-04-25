Northern Rivers remembers the Anzacs

Allan Jackson, Justin Maxfield and Tex Cortle ahead of the dawn parade in Lismore.

Allan Jackson, Justin Maxfield and Tex Cortle ahead of the dawn parade in Lismore.

DAWN services have been held across the region this morning, with thousands turning out to honour those Australians who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations, as well as those who continue to serve.

Parades are now underway and more events will be held throughout the day.

Alstonville

9.10am: Assemble at Paddy Bugden VC Memorial for march at 9.30am to Elizabeth Ann Brown Park for commemoration service.

The dawn service at the Ballina cenotaph. Ballina RSL Club

Ballina

9.15am: Commemoration service, East Ballina cemetery.

10.15am: Assemble at Ballina Court House, march commencing 10.30am along River St to the Ballina RSL Memorial cenotaph for commemoration service.

Bangalow

10.30am: Assemble near Bangalow Hotel for march, followed by a wreath laying ceremony and presentation at the RSL Hall in Station St followed by a commemoration service.

2pm: Two up, Bangalow Hotel.

Bonalbo/Old Bonalbo

9.30am: Commemoration service at Old Bonalbo Soldiers' Memorial Hall conducted by the Rev Peter Boughey on behalf of Old Bonalbo CWA.

10.55am: Assemble at corner of Sandilands and Peacock streets for march to Bonalbo Community Hall for 11am commemoration service. Followed by wreath laying ceremony at Patrick McNamee Anzac Memorial Park.

Noon: Refreshments and two-up, Dog and Bull Hotel and Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club.

Byron Bay

10.30: Assemble outside Beach Hotel for march to the war memorial for 11am commemoration service.

The Anzac Day service at Casino. Jackie Munro

Casino

10am: Assemble in Graham Place, march begins at 10.15am along Walker St to Canterbury St for a commemoration service at Casino RSM Club.

4.55pm: Short retreat ceremony at the Mafeking Lamp on the Walker and Barker streets intersection.

Clunes

9am: Commemoration service at Clunes Park, followed by a barbecue hosted by Clunes Rural Fire Brigade.

Coraki

9am: Assemble at Coraki Hotel, Richmond Terrace, for march commencing at 10am from Coraki Hotel to the cenotaph in the park on Richmond Terrace. Road will reopen at 11.30am.

Evans Head

8.30am: Wreath laying ceremony at Evans Head Aerodrome, followed by a commemoration service at 9am at Evans Head Memorial Cemetery.

9.45am: Assemble on Park St outside the ambulance station for march at 10am turning on to Woodburn St and down to the Woodburn-Evans Head RSL for service.

Kyogle

10-10.15am: Wreath laying at Kyogle Cenotaph, followed by a 10.30am march to Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall for 11am commemoration service.

DAWN SERVICE: The Lions Club were at the Lismore Anzac Day Dawn Service. Alison Paterson

Lismore

8.30am: Assemble at Clyde Campbell Car Park to march at 9am. A commemorative service and wreath laying will follow march at the Lismore Cenotaph.

8.30am-12.30pm: CWA fundraiser for Soldier On. The CWA branch will be holding a cake stall with tea and coffee as well as a raffle and handmade craft items for sale.

11am: Valuing peace on Anzac Day - reflections on peace and war. Event to be held at the Fountain Room at Lismore City Hall. The event provides the community with an opportunity to speak of experiences and reflections on Anzac Day in a safe facilitated group, to share deeply about the impact of war on the community and to visualise and join efforts to create a different world.

Preparing to match along Molesworth St from the old post office to the Lismore memorial. Alison Patterson

10.50am: Assemble for march from Apex Park, followed by 11am commemoration service.

Mallanganee

9.30am: Assemble at The Soldiers' Room at Mallanganee Memorial Hall to march at 10.45am to commemoration service at Anzac Memorial Park. Mallanganee Hotel will host a barbecue and two-up.

2-4pm: Barbecue and two-up at Mallanganee Hotel. Sports activities on the oval.

Rappville

10.30am: Assemble to march from the Rappville Post Office to the Anzac memorial on Nandabah St for commemoration service.

Tenterfield

10am: Assemble at Telegraph Hotel, Manners St, for 10.30am march, followed by a commemoration service at 11am in front of the memorial hall.

12.30pm: Luncheon at Tenterfield Bowling Club (by prior booking only).

2.30pm: Afternoon two-up at the Tenterfield Tavern.

Woodburn

9.45am: Assemble at Woodburn Post Office, River St, for march at 10am along the Pacific Highway to the cenotaph. Commemoration service will conclude at approximately 10.30am.

Woodenbong

10.30am: Assemble for Anzac Day march at the National Australia Bank, followed by commemoration service at 11am at the Woodenbong Public Hall. A flyover has been requested. Guest speakers will be Rod Watson and family.

11.45am: March to the Lest We Forget Sign, followed by a wreath laying ceremony.

12.30pm: Lunch at RSL hall, numbers limited.

4-8pm: Two-up at Woodenbong Hotel, run by Woodenbong RSL and Woodenbong War Memorial Trust, including a minute silence at 6pm.

While every care has been taken when this list was compiled, it is subject to change. For verification, please contact your local RSL sub-branch.