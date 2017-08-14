Northern Rivers property prices cover all bases

HOT PROPERTY: The variety of property prices across the Northern Rivers means there is a home to suit every budget.

HOUSE prices across the Northern Rivers offer a property and an entry point for first-home buyers and investors alike.

According to the latest Core Logic Market Trends Report, there were some excellent opportunities for first-home buyers to get a foot on the property ladder, with some areas such as Casino offering a median house price of $240,000 and media unit price of $155,000.

The report which looks at property data from May 2106 to May 2017, showed diversity in rural, regional and urban areas

Unit prices were also within range of many people looking to buy their first home, as well as attracting buyers in the downsize / retiree / empty nest demographic.

With an aging population and buyers looking for a property with low-maintenance and lock-up-and-leave options, units and town-houses have remain a good housing option.

While suburbs closer to the ocean have always commanded premium prices, there were still bargains to be had. However, in many popular surfing distinctions such as Ballina, Byron Nay and Lennox Head, unit prices can be more than house prices in areas such as Alstonville, Lismore and Wollongbar.

As of August 11, 2017, on Real.estate.com.au, there were 1610 properties for sale in the Lismore 2480 post code, 765 of which were houses.

In the Ballina post code 2478, there were 337 properties for sale, of which 203 were houses.

Meanwhile in Byron Bay postcode 2481 there were 305 properties on the market, 210 of which were houses.

In the Casino postcode of 2474 there were 393 properties listed, of which were 113 houses.

Median Property Prices*

Alstonville units $320,000, houses $490,000

Ballina units median price were $410,000, houses $605,000

Brunswick Heads units $555,000, houses $800,000

Byron units $646,000, houses $850,000

Casino units $155,000, houses $240,000

East Ballina units $475,000, houses $675,00

Goonellabah units $263,500, houses $372,500

Kyogle units $210,000, houses $300,000

Lennox Head nits $660,000, houses $775,000

Lismore units $235,000 houses $370,000

Mullimbimby units $478,000, houses $679,000

Nimbin units N/A houses $338,000

Wollongbar units $350,000 and houses $530,000