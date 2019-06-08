Northern Rivers pork farmers wary of 'catastrophic' disease

NORTHERN Rivers pork farmers have confirmed it is safe to consume their products, in the wake of the global reaction to the latest outbreak of African Swine Fever.

The disease does not affect humans, but it is catastrophic for pork populations, with a 100 per cent mortality rate and millions of animals currently affected in Asia - mainly Vietnam and China -, Africa and Europe .

Byron Bay Pork's Raj Singh said prevention was the key to keeping Australian pigs safe.

"There is no cure, prevention is the only way to keep this out of Australia,” he said.

The virus has not been detected in Australia, but since it can survive in cooked and processed meat, it could, in theory, be brought to the country on a ham sandwich.

Refrigerated dog food, pork jerky and dried pigs ears are some of the more common potential sources of African swine fever - dirty boots, farm workers and transport are also high risk.

"It could have a catastrophic effect on pig health and production, so we have to be very vigilant,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh is a third generation pig farmer, and his family has been farming pigs for 50 years, and said getting the public involved and informed is key to the safety of the industry.

"There are two main ways the general public can help - do not bring any pork products into Australia and do not trespass onto pork farms,” he said.

"And please keep supporting our pork industry,” he added.

The farmer said Australian Pork Limited has kept its members well informed of the risks for the last 12 months.

"Once Asia was affected, last year, we started hearing about it,” he said.

"This is an important threat because it could collapse out industry. It's collapsing it in Asia, because there is vaccine for it. Once the pigs are infected, they die in ten days.

"Millions of pigs have been euthanased in Asia and may be millions more to come.”

The Byron Shire farmer said there have been six cases where pigs products have been seized while entering the country, at airports and in the mail, where the virus has been identified.

"APL has been working closely with us farmer to create awareness, but we need the general public to know that Australian pork is safe to consume, the virus does not affect humans, but it could decimate our industry if we are not careful, because the virus is present in processed meat and other pork products.”