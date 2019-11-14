Northern Rivers officer claims state's top cop title

Leading the Richmond Police District Rescue unit Senior Constable Amanda Vidler duties include vertical rescues, road crash rescue, domestic and industrial rescues, swift water rescues as well as being a bomb appraisal officer.

Leading the Richmond Police District Rescue unit Senior Constable Amanda Vidler duties include vertical rescues, road crash rescue, domestic and industrial rescues, swift water rescues as well as being a bomb appraisal officer. Marc Stapelberg

RICHMOND Police District's very own leading Senior Constable Amanda Vidler has taken out the prestigious title of Rotary NSW Police Officer of the Year.

Sen-Constable Vidler was recognised for her bravery during the 2016 and 2017 Lismore floods and for her role as Police Rescue Coordinator at the awards on Friday at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney.

Judges deemed Sen-Constable Vidler worthy of the overall award due to her unwavering commitment to her community, command and the organisation.

Earlier in the evening, she was awarded 'Regional NSW Field Operations Police Officer of the Year'.

Sen-Constable Vidler served as Richmond Police District's Police Rescue Coordinator, where she managed a team of eight officers through several emergencies.

She'd previously received a unit citation for her bravery and rescue response during the Lismore floods of 2016 and 2017 and was also one of the first officers in the state to undertake remote pilot training as an NSW Police Force drone operator.

As well as her dedication to policing, Sen-Constable Vidler is a volunteer with the State Emergency Service (SES) and is the current Deputy Controller in Lismore.

NSW Police Commissioner Michael Fuller congratulated Sen-Constable Vidler for her devotion to her work and the wider community.

"Leading Senior Constable Vidler has shown incredible passion for policing and protecting the community in every facet of her career," Mr Fuller said.

"Not only is she an incredibly capable police officer, she has the knowledge and skills to perform specialist roles in marine rescue, bomb appraisal, land search, and drone operation.

"To Leading Senior Constable Vidler, and all officers nominated this year, thank you all for your dedication to the job and the community of New South Wales."