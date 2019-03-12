Northern Rivers needs to regroup for league clash

ABOVE: Northern Rivers hooker Joe Besgrove shoots out of dummy half against Central Coast at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday.

ABOVE: Northern Rivers hooker Joe Besgrove shoots out of dummy half against Central Coast at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

NORTHERN Rivers faces a must-win clash against the Greater Northern Tigers at Armidale in the second round of the NSW Country Rugby League Championships this weekend.

The side will be forced into a reshuffle after a handful of injuries in a first round 30-18 loss against Central Coast in the U23s competition at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday.

Centre Josh Patston could be facing an extended stint on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury while scoring a try early in the game on Saturday.

In other games, last year's finalists the Monaro Colts beat the Western Rams 62-20 and will be looking to continue their strong form when they face Central Coast this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Northern Rivers women's team is also looking to bounce back from its 20-4 loss against Central Coast.

The women's team is a work in progress with many of the players new to full contact after two seasons in the modified league tag competition on the Northern Rivers.

"I have no issues with how they're developing at the moment, I'm really proud of them and where they're at,” coach Djaan Jarrett said.

"Before the trial last week you could see the excitement and everyone had a bit more of a spring in their step knowing there's a game coming up.

"As they played I think they were blown away with how well they went and I think they did a fantastic job based on the little preparation we had.”

The CRL junior representative season continues to run in tandem this weekend, with the fifth round of the Andrew Johns (U16) and Laurie Daley (U18) Cups.

The best rugby league talent from across Regional NSW will be on display with a total of 22 matches taking place in Armidale, Maitland, Bathurst, Wyong, Figtree and Queanbeyan.

Northern Rivers is leading the way in the Andrew Johns Cup having won four straight games.

They thumped Central Coast 52-0 on Saturday and have won their last three games by 50 points or more.

The fouth round of the Johns and Daley Cups produced some entertaining games with Northern Rivers and Western Rams the only two unbeaten teams in the Johns Cup.

The North Coast Bulldogs and Western Rams remain undefeated in the Daley Cup.

Northern Rivers is yet to win a game in the Daley Cup but showed signs of improvement in a 34-16 loss against Central Coast.