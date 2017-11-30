Menu
End of an era: Car dealership closes after 33 years

Great friends and workmates of Des Watson Ford.
Great friends and workmates of Des Watson Ford. Contributed
Samantha Elley
by

KYOGLE'S main street will look a little different from today with the closure of one of its long term businesses.

Des Watson Ford motor dealers has closed its doors and owner Greg Watson said there are plenty of mixed emotions.

"We are all just sitting around talking about it now," he said when The Northern Star rang.

"We are sharing funny stories that have happened over 33 years of the business and the old days of the motor industry."

Mr Watson's parents Des and Sue started the business back in 1984, hiring their first employee motor mechanic Charlie Hayes, who worked for them for 25 years.

Original staff at Des Watson Ford: Charlie Hayes, Sue and Des Watson.
Original staff at Des Watson Ford: Charlie Hayes, Sue and Des Watson. Contributed

Mr Watson started working full-time with his parents in 1994 until he finally bought the business.

"Eleven years ago I bought the business off mum and dad, working as a sales man," he said.

"Things have changed and it's time to move on.

"It's hard to have a full-sized dealership in a country town."

Mr Watson said they have been very lucky to have really good staff and business associates who have become great friends.

"On a very personal level I would like to thank Nicho (Geoffrey Nicholson) for all (he has) done for me as friend and a work mate," he said.

"Not a hard word between us. Just shows how good of friends we are."

FINAL FOUR: Greg Watson, Janine McCormack, Mark Roberts and Geoffrey Nicholson on the last day of business at Des Watson Ford.
FINAL FOUR: Greg Watson, Janine McCormack, Mark Roberts and Geoffrey Nicholson on the last day of business at Des Watson Ford. Contributed

Mr Watson also acknowledged employees Janine McCormack and Mark Roberts for their dedication.

"We would like to thank all the people who have supported us," he said.

"We would like to thank all the people who have worked for us."

