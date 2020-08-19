Northern Rivers medical centre under new management

PATIENTS will now be able to gain further access to medical and healthcare options at the new Cape Byron Medical Centre (CBMC).

The medical centre this week announced it will transition from The Byron Bay practice of Holdsworth House Medical Group (HHMP) to CBMC, bringing together like-minded healthcare professionals with a common goal of providing progressive patient care and improved patient outcomes.

Mathew Simpson, managing director of CBMC, said the transition, which comes into effect on August 31, will provide a renewed focus on integrated care.

"In bringing together these teams of innovative, committed healthcare professionals, CBMC aims to further raise the standard of patient care in our region through improved access and better resourcing of frontline primary health professionals," Mr Simpson said.

"Our vision is for practitioners and patients to interact in a dynamic, less reactive, more outcome-orientated manner.

"To realise this vision, we must adopt a model of care that is truly patient-centred, preventively-orientated, accessible, efficient and effective."

The medical resources available at CMBC include psychology, physiotherapy, dietetics, orthopaedics, cardiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, bariatric surgery, radiology, psychiatry and more

CBMC has been serving Byron Bay and surrounding communities since 1977.

Holdsworth House group CEO Geoff Blicblau said the changeover would ensure the highest standards of care continues to be delivered to its patients by a dedicated team of professionals.

"While the transfer of HHMP Byron Bay to CBMC represents the end of a 15 year journey for HH Group and a reorientation on our metro operations in Sydney and Brisbane, I am thrilled at the opportunity this transfer will offer our team in Byron Bay, as well as our patients," Mr Blicblau said.

"CBMC and HHMP share a vision of innovative healthcare and we believe this move brings us all closer to realising this vision."

For the immediate future, CBMC will retain the HHMP premises at 37 Fletcher Street, Byron Bay.

Phone number, existing appointments and bookings processes remain unchanged.