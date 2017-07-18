Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange on council agenda

RICHMOND Valley council meeting is on today and here's a little preview of the three big ticket items to be discussed.

Flood Road Repairs

Council is expected to hand down an information report today highlighting the main roads that were damaged by the flood and funding allocated for maintenance.

General Manager Angela Jones said the report is very detailed and hopefully explains the process in which council has to go to divide funding.

"It sets out our flood damage claim, so our total is around $10.7 million and that is broken down in a table in our business paper," Ms Jones said.

"The most significant restoration estimate is on our regional roads at $5.5 million dollars, a lot of that is on the Woodburn to Coraki road."

Livestock Exchange

Following the approval of the development application from The Joint Regional Planning Panel on June 21, Council will be receiving bimonthly updates regarding progress and management of the exchange while construction continues.

"Since (approved) construction has basically started straight away getting right into it," Ms Jones said.

"Whilst the construction is being undertaken we have to change the way that the cattle flow around the facility."

"Council had a meeting with stakeholders on July 10, to explain the intended operations of the yard whilst the building was occurring."

Casino Drill Hall Precinct Master Plan

A new exciting project for Casino is the Drill Hall Master Plan.

Ms Jones said council has undertaken a series of significant community consultations and engaged consultants to draw up ideas.

"It will Maintain its military theme with the drill hall and the military museum," Ms Jones said.

"It's a really exciting project for Casino and I believe we will make a great use of the site."