Northern Rivers lights a torch backing Brisbane Olympic bid

Business NSW has put a Northern Rivers business stamp of approval on the Queensland Government's Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games bid and the subsequent International Olympic Committee's endorsement of Brisbane as a preferred candidate host city.

Given the Northern Rivers proximity to Brisbane and the Gold Coast its ideally placed to cash in on any overflow the Olympics might bring.

This could be anything from hosting teams prior to the event, to cashing in on tourism such a big global event will generate.

"Given Northern Rivers NSW is only a 1.5 - 2 hours scenic drive from Brisbane, we see this is as much our Games opportunity as it is theirs," Business NSW Northern Rivers Regional Manager Jane Laverty said.

"The importance of such an event coming to the area cannot be underestimated, it is our chance to be seen on the world stage and demonstrate our capability as world class hosts and a desirable destination for visitors and investors.

"The Northern Rivers has the key ingredients necessary to add value to the Brisbane bid in terms of visitor hospitality, multi-origin airport access and connectivity as well its enviable natural beauty with a track record (excuse the pun) for attracting a broad audience.

"We have the appetite for a collaborative cross border strategy with Queensland that we hope will not only ensure, if successful with the bid, the best Games ever but also one that can leave a real legacy for the SE Queensland and Northern Rivers NSW region and its hardworking business community collectively."

The 2032 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXV Olympiad is an international multi-sport event. The International Olympic Committee will support the winning bid with approximately US$1.8billion and with new rules agreed in 2019 bidding cities will have greater flexibility by relying more on existing facilities and spreading games activities around the region.

"We only need to look at the Sydney Olympic legacy to understand the benefits to enabling infrastructure and transport improvements, we would be pleased to see this focus for the region if the bid is successful," Mrs Laverty said.

"We also know that there will be budding young athletes watching the Tokyo Olympics this coming July who will be dreaming of the opportunity to compete for their country in 2032."