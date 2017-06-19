20°
North Coast lifeguards made over 140 rescues during summer

Alison Paterson
| 19th Jun 2017 9:17 AM
BEACH HEROS: Lifeguards made more than 140 rescues along the Northern Rivers during the 2016-17 summer season and now the Australian Lifeguard Service is seeking new recruits for the 2017-18 summer.
BEACH HEROS: Lifeguards made more than 140 rescues along the Northern Rivers during the 2016-17 summer season and now the Australian Lifeguard Service is seeking new recruits for the 2017-18 summer. Jay Cronan

LIFEGUARDS across the Northern Rivers made over 140 rescues over the summer season and now they are seeking new recruits.

Between September 2016 to April 2017, it was a very busy season for those in the red and yellow of the Australian Lifeguard Service who patrolled beaches across the Tweed, Byron Bay, Ballina and Richmond Local Government Areas.

With more than one million visitors recorded at Far Northern Coast beaches this season, lifeguards constantly maintained vigilance to ensure a safe experience for all and performed 50 rescues in the Tweed, 107 in Ballina, 39 in Byron Bay, and three in Richmond.

Once again there was a continued emphasis on preventative actions to control and manage situations before it escalated to the point of a rescue being required.

The hot summer and a warm start to autumn ensured that the beach proved to be a popular place for locals and tourists, as a result, ALS personnel performed over 90,000 actions to assist in public safety across the four areas.

As of June 2017 it's important to note that the lone beach being patrolled by the ALS is Main Beach Byron Bay, with the beach-going public on the North Coast strongly urged to swim there.

This is particularly important with the challenging conditions expected over the winter months.

Although the season has finished the work never stops with the ALS team busy conducting reviews of the season, planning training programs, and inspecting equipment.

And while the summer is well and truly over, now the ALS are into the recruitment phase.

While the ALS prides itself on its people with many lifeguards returning year on year, they are always on the hunt for new talent.

"It's been another fantastic summer and I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all our Lifeguards and all the Local Councils for working together to provide the best possible service to the people of the Far North Coast," said ALS NSW Lifeguards Operation Manager, Oliver Munson.

"Lifeguarding is a challenging but rewarding career that can take you around the state and even overseas," he said.

"It teaches you skills for life and in fact we've found that the surf club environment is an ideal training ground as it gives you a great introduction to the ocean".

Applicants for Lifeguard positions will participate in a vigorous fitness and skills session ahead of the season to ensure that they are in peak physical and mental condition ahead of the demands of the season.

Australian Lifeguard Service 2016/2017 Tweed Statistics:

. Rescues - 50

. Preventative actions - 14,988

. First Aid - 425

. Beach Attendance - 261,465

Australian Lifeguard Service 2016/2017 Ballina Statistics:

. Rescues - 107

. Preventative actions - 27,597

. First Aid - 282

. Beach Attendance - 185,287

Australian Lifeguard Service 2016/2017 Byron Statistics:

. Rescues - 39

. Preventative actions - 61,699

. First Aid - 3,332

. Beach Attendance - 841,934

Australian Lifeguard Service 2016/2017 Richmond Statistics:

. Rescues - 4

. Preventative actions - 2,745

. First Aid - 22

. Beach Attendance - 31,052

For additional information about becoming a Lifeguard with the ALS for the 2017/18 season please visit https://lifeguards.com.au/NSW/become-a-lifeguard/

Topics:  australian lifeguard service ballina byron bay lifeguards main beach byron bay northern rivers surf life saving

