Northern Rivers is the 12th largest urban mass in Australia

THE Northern Rivers is Australia's 12th largest urban mass in Australia*, according to figures that show the region is rising up the ranks in Australia and growing at similar rates as Adelaide and Newcastle.

It's even before fast-growing cities Hobart and Darwin.

According to demographer Bernard Salt this means the region needed to start seeing and projecting itself as a collective.

Urban area Lismore comes in at number 47 and Ballina at 53.

Mr Salt said the region needed to re-market itself.

"I think the Northern Rivers should start thinking of itself differently instead of, 'I'm Kyogle and you're Richmond and Tweed'," he said.

He said areas should be "working jointly, marketing jointly and projecting a joint vision to the rest of Australia and reminding them that this place has critical mass, and it has all these qualities".

He said for advertisers, the market was 250,000.

"When you're selling advertising for Harvey Norman or Bunnings, the market is a quarter of a million people and it's growing by 11,000 people every five years. That's 5000 households who need a new refrigerator, or television every five years.

"It's a market that is bigger than Hobart and it's about as big as Geelong. If you're advertising in Hobart you should be advertising here aswell."

He said Lismore with the population of 29,000 was stable, if not contracting a bit.

"Ballina is at 26,000 people, adding 2000 every five years. Ballina is the 53rd largest city in Australia and it's probably going to overtake Victor Harbor."

Mr Salt said the region layout was "41 towns sprinkled across a green carpet", and that won't be found anywhere else.

"You've got rich black volcanic soil, it's fertile in an agricultural sense but its also fertile in a cultural sense," he said.

"It's a little hot house and that's what makes it so interesting."

Mr Salt said with the population growth, there will be new suburbs entirely.

"Builders, carpenters, electricians, entrepreneurs should continue to ooze out of the soil there.

And according to Mr Salt, the Northern Rivers substantially meets the certain demand "for all the apparatus that creates wealth, consumption and prosperity", but we "just don't know it".

"When it's all coagulated together you go, 'That's a town called Wollongong or Hobart'. But when you stretch it all out to little towns that fall beyond the radar, then you fail to appreciate the scale of that market.

"It all acts as one. From anyone of those towns you could get to Lismore and Ballina.

"It's the 12th largest consumer market in Australia and I don't think that's appreciated because its stretched out and hidden in and amongst all these smaller towns.

"I often think Western Sydney and Parramatta is similar. It's the fourth largest urban collection in Australia and no one knows it because it's too close to the glamorous harbour city.

"You're there, but no-one knows you're there. There's a bit of muscle there. It needs to be coagulated together and pitched, marketed and projected."

*The Northern Rivers showed a growth of 11,000 people between 2013-2018 (4 per cent). While it's not a single urban centre, the region has been grouped together for the purpose of placing it among Australia's urban areas.