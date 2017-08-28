Northern Rivers housing prices under the roof

UNDER THE ROOF: Median house prices across Lismore are under $400,000 and are attracting out of region buyers for lifestyle or investment purposes as capital cities remain increasingly unaffordable.

AFFORDABLE housing prices on the Northern Rivers are attracting buyers as cities become increasing out of reach.

According to a recent report from property experts Core Logic, the ongoing increases in dwelling values over recent years has led to a significant reduction in the proportion of sales occurring below $400,000.

So while lower property prices outside the east coast capitals are no surprise, it means more buyers from outside the region are swooping in to take advantage of housing costs they view as a bargain and creating a buyer's market.

Currently the median house prices of Lismore ($365,000), Casino ($240,000) and Kyogle ($260,000) are within well under the $400,000 mark, coastal towns such as Ballina ($500,000), East Ballina ($675,000) and Byron Bay ($1,530,000) are rocketing our of reach.

Anecdotal evidence from real estate agents suggest the median price of $372,000 for Goonellabah, $305,000 for Lismore proper and $365,000 for Lismore Heights, accounts for an increase in buyers from capital cities looking to either relocate or purchase an investment property in the 2480 postcode.

Core Logic's head of research Cameron Kusher, said the lift in property values has led to a significant drop in the proportion of dwellings selling below $400,000.

Mr Kusher said outside of the capital cities, 52.0% of houses and 60.5% of units sold over the 12 months to June 2017 were priced below $400,000.

On the Realestate.com, the 2480 postcode, there were 758 houses for sale, ranging from town-houses to semi-detached and stand alone houses and 358 were listed for sale under $400,000.

In Lismore houses were available from around $270,000, although relocatable homes were listed from $65,000.

House prices have continued to rise making Australia one of the most expensive places in the world to own a house.

Mr Kusher said there are far fewer properties selling below $400,000 in capital cities than there are in regional areas of the country.

"A decade ago, more than half of all capital city house (53.1%) and unit (66.3%) were less than $400,000,” he said.

"A year earlier the proportions were recorded at 54.3% for houses and 63.2% for units (and) if we go back 10 years more than three quarters of regions house (75.6%) and unit (75.2%) sales were less than $400,000.”

He said with dwelling values continuing to climb it is anticipated that over the next 12 months the proportion of properties selling for less than $400,000 will further reduce.

"As in the way that the rising number of sales of properties for at least $1 million shows the deteriorating affordability, so too does the significant reduction in the availability of properties priced under $400,000,” he said.

"The Federal Government attempted to address housing affordability in the Budget this year, it is clear that in order to improve housing affordability there is much more work to be done on both supply and demand drivers of the market.”

Mr Kusher said a greater supply of stock which could potentially reduce prices would at the very least be a good start however, the supply needs to be supported by sufficient infrastructure and employment opportunities.

Don't miss our Sold On magazine in The Weekend Star, Saturday September 2.