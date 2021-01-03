Northern Rivers house destroyed in blaze overnight

Four fire crews were called out to a home on fire in the Northern Rivers last night.

A Northern Rivers home has been destroyed in a fire overnight when the roof collapsed.

Rural fire crews could see the well-alight blaze before arriving at the scene on Dorroughby Rd, Corndale north of Lismore just before 3.30am today.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said initial reports indicated the building was timber with an iron roof and thought to be more than 100 years old.

It is understood a neighbour was woken by a bang to see the house on fire and called Triple-0.

Three RFS crews including Dunoon, Tullera, Alphadale attended along with one crew from Lismore Fire and Rescue Service.

The RFS spokesman said to start with firefighters had an issue with water supply to fight the blaze but eventually found water onsite.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed no patients were treated.

About 5am this morning, crews were stood down and returned at 9am to continue cooling down the site.