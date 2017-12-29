Northern Rivers holiday bin services

ANGRY Richmond Valley residents have taken to Facebook to express their frustration regarding council's bin services.

In this busy holiday period, the Richmond Valley Council has offered additional recycling services in Evans Head due to demand.

However, other residents are furious because they feel like their rate paying dollars are going towards 'visitor' rubbish.

Amanda Powell wrote: "I'm not sure about anyone else but if I pay the same garbage rates I find this absolute bulls**t”.

Liz Couch wrote: "I fail to understand how we are supposed to make do with one recycling bin for 2 weeks over Christmas and New Years”.

Daniel Ainsworth wrote: "On this basis that more people equals more services does that mean Woodburn and Broadwater will have extra collections based on a welcome influx of road workers who are here for 3 to 5 years not 3 to 5 weeks?”

Council's Manager Communications, Events and Tourism Sharon Davidson said there is an extra service in Evans Head as the populations triples for the holiday period.

"Evans Head's population goes from 3000 to 9000,” Ms Davidson said.

"We do understand the people are sort of a bit bewildered and perhaps frustrated but the population in Evans Head warrants the service.”

"It just saves it being dumped in our streets, or worse in our bush lands and that was the reason it was introduced just to combat that.”

Ms Davidson said extra services were introduced three years ago, when the Evans Head Business Chamber approached council looking for a solution to waste in the holiday period.

"The town (was) quite untidy with some excess waste spilling out of the street bins as well as those residential properties,” she said.

"Council trialled it and it was a success, so that is why we continue to do it.”

Richmond Valley is still completing its normal bin collection services throughout the local government area.

Other local government services include:

Byron: Residents will be able to leave all three bins on the kerbside for collection. Extra collection services will run from Christmas day to January 6.

Ballina, Kyogle and Lismore: Have no extra services for the holiday period, business as usual.