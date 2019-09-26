Northern Rivers highschool student wins prestigious award

CONGRATULATIONS: Ballina High's Amelia Farrant, 17 was last Friday awarded The Order of Australia Association (NSW) Youth Community Service Award by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AO QC, Governor of New South Wales for her service to her community

ONE Ballina Coast High student has achieved more in her 17-years on earth than some do in their entire lives.

Amelia Farrant was presented with The Order of Australia Association (NSW) Youth Community Service Award last Friday for outstanding service or engagement with her local community, or to Australia in general, by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AO QC, Governor of New South Wales.

Amelia was one of 25 students to receive a Certificate of Commendation and a trophy, presented on behalf of the Association by the NSW Governor, at Government House.

Amelia is School Captain at Ballina Coast High School and a committed community volunteer, attaining the Black Opal Award, for over 100 hours of volunteering for the last six years, and a Premier's Award for volunteering each year since 2016.

She is a state representative in netball and touch football representing the North Coast and achieved gold in the Premier's Sporting Challenge. She is a school leader and team coach in netball, touch football, swimming and athletics.

Amelia initiated the Ballina Shire Council Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Leo (Junior Lions) club in her school. She achieved Netball Association Umpire of the Year and her recent Australian Netball National C Badge Umpire qualification allowed her to officiate at the NSW State Age Championships.

She has given back to her community by organising and leading netball coaching clinics for local schools. She recently began modelling at the Melbourne Cup Women's Luncheon and was a finalist in Tamblyn Model Management. Amelia has completed the KATZ Modelling Workshop and was a featured extra for the TV series Deadlock.

Conducted by the Order of Australia Association (NSW) Branch, students from across the state were nominated by their school principals as being exemplary community role models. Nominees were assessed by a selection panel to determine the final Award recipients.

The Order of Australia Association (NSW) Chairman, Peter Falk OAM, congratulated Amelia and added the Award was the highest recognition available to NSW high school students.

"Amelia is one of 25 high school students recognised today who have generously volunteered their time to a wide range of community organisations while preparing for their Higher School Certificate examination," said Mr Falk.

"I have the highest admiration for their ability to manage their studies while contributing to a range of special community causes.

"It demonstrates they are exceptional community role models and very worthy recipients of The Order of Australia Association (NSW) Youth Community Service Award. Amelia did not seek recognition for her actions, but today we honour her for her selfless work.

"We are fortunate to have such impressive role models active within our communities," he said.

The Award was initiated by the late Dr John Lincoln AM, in 1992 and was convened by him until his death in 2011, aged 95.

The 2019 Award judges were Mrs Lynette Smith OAM, Mr Doug Donoghue AM and Professor Jim Pratley AM.