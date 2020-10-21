Northern Rivers greyhound track branded ‘second deadliest’

The death is the third to occur at the Lismore track in 2020.

THE LISMORE greyhound track has been labelled ‘the second deadliest track’ in New South Wales by a greyhound protection group after another death on October 19.

On Monday, Lyndan Picture collided with another dog at the turn of the back straight and fell. The stewards report states he sustained a fractured elbow and was euthanised after the race.

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds said the greyhound industry had a great deal of work to do when it came to the welfare of racing greyhounds.

“Lyndan Picture won $21,000 in his career but this didn’t save his life. The racing industry is ruthless and more should be done to rehabilitate injured greyhounds, not kill them because they can’t race again,” said Dennis Anderson, national president, CPG.

“Greyhounds run at 60km per hour and deaths and injuries are inevitable. Most incidents occur at track curves, where the merest contact with another dog can send a greyhound falling at high speed, breaking its leg, neck or spine.”

In a statement, the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission (GWIC) said the incident would be referred to the Race Injury Review panel.

“The Commission’s Race Injury Review Panel is a first of its kind in the sport and analyses the contributing factors for all serious and catastrophic injuries, making recommendations that focus on improving the safety and welfare of racing greyhounds. A report of the panel’s findings is published to the commission’s website every six months.”

GWIC said they were encouraged by the overall progress in greyhound incidents in recent months.

“The injury or death of any racing greyhound is traumatic for all involved. The commission is encouraged however by the latest quarterly injury report which continues to show a decrease in the number of injuries sustained by racing greyhounds. The rate of catastrophic injuries is the lowest since reporting began, and the overall injury rate is the lowest since 2018.”

Mr Anderson said that the obvious answer to reduce future occurrences would be the implementation of straight tracks.

“The racing industry’s own research acknowledges that straight tracks are much safer, yet greyhounds continue to lose their lives at dangerous tracks,” he said.