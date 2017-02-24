29°
Northern Rivers gig guide

Javier Encalada
| 24th Feb 2017 3:30 PM
PIRATE FLAG: The Hussy Hick's latest single is a crowd favourite that echoes a sentiment of political scepticism. Hear Pirate Flag at Tintenbar Upfront, Tintenbar Hall, tomorrow 7.30pm. $20.
PIRATE FLAG: The Hussy Hick's latest single is a crowd favourite that echoes a sentiment of political scepticism. Hear Pirate Flag at Tintenbar Upfront, Tintenbar Hall, tomorrow 7.30pm. $20.

Thursday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - The Big Gig comedy 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clarke Band 8.30pm
  • Byron Fresh Café, Byron Bay: Elena B Williams 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Free Magic Show With Coast Magicians 6pm
  • Chinderah Tavern: Jon J Bradley 6.30pm
  • Club Mullum Mullumbimby: Miss Amber & Stukulele's Uke Night 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Scott Day-Vee 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Buggy 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Propellers 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: M.E. Baird featuring Diego Zaragoza 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Rochelle Lees Band 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jock Barnes 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Luke & Sebastian 5pm; Caravan Sun + Guests 9.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Sea Gypsies Cabaret 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Chesterfield 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Commercial Hotel Broadwater: Push 8pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Bill Jacobi 6pm
  • Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Blondalicious 8.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Andy Buckle 7.30pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: B-Town 149 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Nimbin Hotel: Enterpix 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Cavo & Pigeon Boy 6.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Crazy Old Mourice 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Mossy Rocks 9.30pm
  • Royal Hotel Casino: The Flithy Free 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club, Tweed Heads: Jon J Bradley 7.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mescalito Blues 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Epic 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Luke Morris 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Hussy Hicks 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Warren Earl Band 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Club Raiders present Lo'99 9pm

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jack O'Leary Band 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Byron Bay Surf Festival presents G. Love + Guests 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Broadfoot 7pm
  • Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: Byron Bay Surf Festival presents Island Earth by Cyrus Sutton 12.15pm; Film - Pear Shape 4pm; Surf Stories Mini Film Festival 6pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Yolan 7.30pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: Garden - Neil Anderson 4pm, Bevos Bash Sports Trivia Fundraiser 6pm, B & D Karaoke 8.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Mason Rack 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Loose Ends 9pm
  • Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Dirty Channel 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Tim Stokes Duo 8.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Steve Dorrington & The Back Up Plan 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Drift 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Scott Day-Vee 9.30pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Bri Green 6pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Screening of Heartbeat 6.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Distraction Duo 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel East Ballina: DJ James Browne 5pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Willy McElroy & The Immagrants 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Biggy P 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Outside the Academy 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm

Sunday

  • Bangalow Hotel: The Madigans 12.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late For Woodstock 4.30pm; Fonzaius 8pm
  • Cabarita Beach Bar, Cabarita: Jesse Morris Band 3pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Thor Phillips 12pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: Sunday Jam 1pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Sebastian 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Leigh James 1pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Rob Saric 3.30pm
  • Kingscliff Surf Club: Jon J Bradley 4pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gaia 4pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna with Check 2 Country 11am
  • Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 5pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Crazy Old Maurice 2pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Dan Doon 12pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Family Friendly Cancer Council Fundraiser 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Elena B Williams 1pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: 4pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Adam Brown & The Dirty Channel 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Surf Report 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs with Eva J and DJ Netflix and Chill 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs Sunday Session 3pm

Monday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Platinum Lounge - Australian Songwriters Association Wax Lyrical 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Oval 8pm

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8m
  • Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: The Rock 'n' Rebels 7.15pm; Platinum Lounge - Aaron West & The Custodians 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Rob Moir 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Antibad + Ash Barlow 8pm

Wednesday

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alan de Carne 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Brent Cassidy 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Murwillumbah Farmers Markets: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys Duo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Sarah Grant 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　

　

