Northern Rivers Gig Guide: what's on this week
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Apoteka 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Quality St Hip Hop With House Shoes 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Angel Olsen 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Ben Purnell 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Drummer Not Included 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Armitage Trio 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow Friday
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Bob Howlett 5pm; Level One - Russell Morris 8pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Rochelle Lees Duo 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Goodrich 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Band Room - Straight Arrows + Guests 7.30pm; Beer Garden - Bay Collective Sessions Featuring Ladi Abundance + Nala 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Strassman iTedE 7pm
- Casino RSM Club: Cougars RnB Night Featuring DJ Horizon 9.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.30pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Allday 6pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom St Patrick's Dance 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The 4'20 Sound 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men & The Ladyz 7.30pm; Auditorium - Dean Doyle Sophistication: Around The World Show 10am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dinner Under The Stars With Tailor Birds 7pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Thorazoo and Friends 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steven Lovelight 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: My Addiction 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Hartung 7pm
Saturday, March 17
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs with B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Dean Doyle With Sophstication - Solid Gold Hits 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Late for Woodstock 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: St Paddy's Day with Richie Williams 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 6pm; DJ Fozaius 9pm
- Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Cheynne Murphy 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Band Room - Macka B + Guests 8pm; Beer Garden - Tom Girl + Safola 8pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Screening of Young Marx 1pm; Sufi Qawwali with Tahir Qawwal and Ensemble 8pm
- Casino RSM Club: Happy Dayz Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Occa Rock 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Jock Barnes 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Friendly Enemies 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Swamp Cats Duo 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Biggy P 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Reflections 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Madigans 6pm; The Insomniacs 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Tommy Castles 1pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Live Entertainment 7pm
- Nimbin School of Arts Hall: Trombone Kellie, Scrubby Pete Duo + More 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Ocean Shores Community Hall: St Patrick's Bush Dance with Hide The Potato 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Kimbaland 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay hotel, Ballina: Shaneenee 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Friendly Enemies 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Jamie Ashforth Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Adam Power 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, March 18
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late for Woodstock 4.30pm; Rhys Bynon 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
- Byron Bay Brewery: Andy Aid Fundraiser with Kyle Lionhart + More 4pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Yolan 4pm
- Coraki Hotel: Jam Session 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Darky Roots 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tom Avery (Blackboi) 3.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Sports Sunday 6pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: Country Music with Terry Wills and friends 2pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Jolanda Moyle 1pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Tahlia Matherson 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mossy Rocks 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Out Of Range 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Propellors 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with DJ Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Crocker & The Honey Bees 3pm
Monday, March 19
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, March 20
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 7.30pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall underneath): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Tender Heats, Sons of Brutes: Tim Winton On Lost Boys and Toxic Masculinity 6pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, March 21
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Phil & Tilley 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm