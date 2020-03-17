Northern Rivers gets first taste of the end of summer

Temperatures plunged to an icy 7 degrees on the Sunshine Coast overnight, with more cold weather predicted.

YOU know it’s cold when people are wearing jackets and beanies in Byron Bay.

Sunday morning was a cool change for the Northern Rivers, taking residents by surprise after such a long hot spell.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea extends a ridge along the NSW coast generating south to southeasterly winds.

“Winds are expected to tend more northerly during Wednesday and Thursday as the high slowly moves further east.

“The next cold front is expected to bring a southerly change during Friday and Saturday.”

During the chilly day Sunday minimum temperatures were mostly 3 to 8 degrees below average across NSW, apart from the north coast where they were 1 to 2 degrees below average.

The maximum temperatures were 4 to 7 degrees below average throughout NSW.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to high 20s for the next few days across the region, but may creep into the 30s in some locations, including Lismore, over the weekend.