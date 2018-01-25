Menu
Northern Rivers firefighters help battle huge bushfire

VOLUNTEERS from Rural Fire Service brigades across the Northern Rivers have been helping to battle a large blaze south of Narrabri in the state's west.

The fire at Dipper Rd, Dandry, has burnt out about 60,000 hectares.

It has now been contained.

 

Posting on Facebook this morning, the Casino-Yorklea Rural Fire Service wrote: "The Narrabri fire has now burnt out about 60,000 hectares of land but is now under control.

"Mick arrived home on Tuesday safe and sound and three other members left Wednesday morning to head out there. Stay safe Michael, Lana and Sophie."

The Northern Rivers RFS sent a strike team of three trucks and crews to help fight the Narrabri fire.

 

Conditions were described as "challenging", with temperatures in the 40s accompanied by wind shifts.

Yesterday the NSW Rural Fire Service advised the Dipper Rd, Dandry fire had finally been brought under control.

 

"Firefighters, assisted by water bombing aircraft, have gained the upper hand and the fire burning in the Pilliga Forest between Coonabarabran and Narrabri is now contained," the RFS announced on social media.

"Crews will continue to consolidate and strengthen containment lines overnight."

