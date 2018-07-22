Northern Rivers fire crews called to 44 incidents

Firefighters have been called to 44 fires on the Northern Rivers in the past week.

FIREFIGHTERS have urged landholders to take care when burning off.

The warning has come after Rural Fire Service volunteers on the Northern Rivers have attended some 44 incidents in the past week.

Ongoing fires include those at Muli Muli Cr in Muli Muli, Carrawarra Ridge, Old Tenterfield Rd in Camira, Summerland Way at Whiporie, Carnham Rd at Carnham and Long Gully Rd at Drake.

According to a social media post from RFS Northern Rivers Zone, most of these incidents have been the result of landowners losing control of burnoffs.

The RFS has renewed calls for residents to take proper precuations before lighting up.

"Some have been minor incidents whilst others are, and remain significant events requiring a major response from the Rural Fire Service, Forest Corporation, National Parks & Wildlife and Fire Rescue NSW,” the RFS said in the post.

"At the height of the past week's response, it required 23 fire trucks and well in excess of 80 firefighters at one time attending to these fires.

"Clearly the successive frosts in the past 10 days have significantly increased the potential for fires to rapidly escalate.”

While permits are not currently required, the RFS also reaffirmed the rules around burning off.

"It is law that you must notify all your neighbours and the local Fire Control Centre at least 24 hours before burning all year round,” they said.

"Significant penalties apply if you fail to do so and also if your fire escapes your property.

"These penalties are both subject to criminal and civil law.”

They said the current demand for resources due to out-of-control burnoffs had reduced local brigades' capacity to undertake planned hazard reduction burns.