Northern Rivers finally cops some rainfall

IT'S going to be a grey few days on the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cloudy and rainy conditions for the first half of this week, thanks to a low pressure trough which extended from the north over the central inland parts of the State.

This trough is expected to move over the far west by Monday.

A slow-moving high pressure system in the southern Tasman Sea, with a trough off the NSW coast, was expected to persist for much of the week, the BoM reported.

So far this morning, Lismore has only recieved one milimetre of rainfall, but the cool and damp conditions are being praised widely on social media.

The rest of Monday is set to be cloudy with a 95% chance of showers, which are expected to be heavy at times.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm and light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Tuesday is also set to be cloudy with a 90% chance of showers, possibly heavy at times, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Light winds with overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Again, Wednesday will be cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.