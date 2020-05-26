Menu
The man was arrested as part of Strike Force Balsillie last year.
Northern Rivers drug supplier faces court

Aisling Brennan
26th May 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing drugs has had his matter adjourned for two weeks after paperwork delays.

Matthew Steven Rae was arrested in August over his involvement in an alleged organised drug syndicate operating in Casino, Lismore and Tabulam.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty in Lismore Local Court to possessing a prohibited drug, suppling a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime in the Lismore Local Court.

Rae was due to be arraigned on Monday in the Lismore District Court, but the matter was adjourned by Judge Jeffrey McLennan.

“Prosecution could present a document that sets out their charges against you, that document isn’t available,” Judge McLennan said.

Rae is remanded in custody and will reappear on June 9 in the Lismore District Court for his arraignment.

