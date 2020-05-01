Menu
Northern Rivers drug supplier faces court

Aisling Brennan
1st May 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who was arrested during a series of drug raids across the Northern Rivers has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Matthew Steven Rae was arrested in August over his involvement in an alleged organised drug syndicate operating in Casino, Lismore and Tabulam.

He’s remained in custody since his arrest and this week pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug, suppling a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime in the Lismore Local Court.

The matter will now be sent to the Lismore District Court, where Rae will be arraigned on May 25.

Earlier this month, the court heard Rae had been offered a bed at Victory House, a rehabilitation facility in Tweed Heads, as part of his bail condition back in January.

However, he was unable to attend the facility at this time because Victory House had closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rae remains bail refused as he awaits his appearance in the Lismore District Court next month.

Lismore Northern Star

