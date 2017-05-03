Northern Rivers' drug detection dog retiring

Doug the police drug dog will be retiring soon.

RICHMOND Local Area Command's beloved Drug Detection Dog, Doug, is retiring due to old age.

"Doug is the oldest police dog in NSW, and all of us who have worked with him would agree he is one of the very best ones we have ever had," Senior Constable David Henderson.

"Doug has been here since 2011 and has been a regular feature at search warrants, music festivals and licensed premises.

"Even though he was old he was still performing exceptionally well.

"Doug will be moving back to Sydney for his retirement and is going to a very loving home, where he will have lots of treats and tummy rubs.

"A new Drug Detection will be here very soon to carry on Doug's great work."