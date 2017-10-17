Northern Rivers drenched and more to come

STORM SEASON: More rain is on the way for the Northern Rivers and the SES urge everyone to take extra care on the roads.

KEEP the gumboots in the boot, a brolly handy and take extra care on the roads as the wet weather looks set to continue for the of the week.

After one of the driest winters on record, the Northern Rivers is experiencing much-needed rain and residents and farmers are relived their water tanks are being topped up.

On Sunday the weather station at Lismore Airport recorded 54.6mm and 23.2mm on Monday.

The total rainfall recorded so far for October is 125mm and there's plenty more on the way.

The State Emergency Services remind everyone to take extra care on the roads and don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

Call NSW SES on 132 500 for help in flood and storm emergencies but if life threatening, call triple zero (000).

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts in your area:

Lismore - A maximum of 23 and a 90% chance of rain for Lismore, with light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Byron Bay - Cloudy with a 90% chance of showers, winds south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h and daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Ballina - Cloudy, a 90% chance of showers, winds south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h and daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.