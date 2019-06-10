Northern Rivers doctor always had an eye for service

HONOURS: Dr William Nardi has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to medicine in the field of opthalmology.

DR William Nardi has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to medicine in the field of ophthalmology.

Born in Nimbin in 1943, Dr Nardi is part of a prominent local family - Nimbin's Mt Nardi was named after Angelo 'Andy' Nardi, his father.

Dr Nardi is also related to some famous Australians.

One of his sisters is the grandmother of musicians Julia and Angus Stone, while another of his sisters is the mother of former Labor politician Greg Combet.

After graduating as an ophthalmologist in 1968 in Sydney, Dr Nardi worked in Lismore, where he introduced a teaching scheme to train beginning ophthalmologists in a rural setting in 1989 in Lismore, in association with Sydney Eye Hospital.

He was a member of the Board of Directors at Lismore Base Hospital between 1990 and 1993, and a member of the Northern Rivers Area Health Service Board from 2003 to 2005.

Dr Nardi was also president of the Goonellabah Rotary Club from 1998-1999 and 2011-2013, a club he still dedicated his time to, and has been a member of the Goonellabah Probus Club since 2013.

He received a Meritorious Service Award from the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists in 2006 and is also a Paul Harris Fellow.