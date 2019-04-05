Menu
The young father won the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot first prize on Friday afternoon.
Northern Rivers dad starts the weekend $200,000 richer

Aisling Brennan
5th Apr 2019 4:09 PM
A NORTHERN Rivers man is starting the weekend on a high note after winning the $200,000 lottery.

The young father won the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot first prize on Friday afternoon and received the winning phone call while he was still at work.

The winner revealed he had been playing Lucky Lotteries sporadically and couldn't quite believe his good fortune.　

"This has come at such a perfect time,” the man said "shaking” when he heard the news. 　

"I think we will put it on the home loan.　

"My wife is going to be so happy.

"This is really incredible.”　

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry of 10 random numbers online at thelott.com.　

