23°
Sport

Northern Rivers cyclist victory a runaway success

WHEELY GREAT: On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting. Gary Whitfield took second place in the hotly contested D-Grade event.
WHEELY GREAT: On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting. Gary Whitfield took second place in the hotly contested D-Grade event. BMCC
Alison Paterson
by

CYCLISTS from a Northern Rivers club have beaten some Queensland riders on their home turf on the weekend.

On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting.

In ideal conditions, BMCC members Bruce Syme raced in C-Grade, Bob Charlton and Garry Whitfield raced in in D-Grade and Richard Brown raced in E-Grade.

On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay Criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting. The gritty E-Grade event was won by Richard Brown.
On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay Criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting. The gritty E-Grade event was won by Richard Brown. BMCC

The fab four managed to put the wind up their northern colleagues and prove there's still fire in the Northern Rivers cycling belly.

Against some robust riding, Syme making a final sprint at the finish and just got pipped out of third place in the C-Grade event.

The BMCC D-Grade demons Charlton and Whitfield put in a big effort throughout the race, but despite from furious dancing on the pedals, Charlton was out sprinted in the final 200m., while Whitfield managed to keep the momentum to take a speedy second place by a spoke.

Meanwhile, "Rev” Brown easily out-sprinted the field for first place, proving like dynamite and diamonds, great things come from small packages.

Brown also took out the BMCC monthly medal.

The BMCC racing calendar has been updated and currently runs through until the start of December and any cyclists interested in joining in can read it here.

The next significant event is the 100 Miler on October 29 and the Hans Battaerd Memorial Ride on November 11.

Topics:  ballina masters cycling club cycling masters cycling northern rivers sport

Lismore Northern Star
Lismore council to paint over Nimbin's rainbow crossing

Lismore council to paint over Nimbin's rainbow crossing

"WE DON'T want to stifle freedom of expression, but unfortunately ... there are rules we must follow".

'I heard a loud crash and thought a car hit the house'

Traffic is congested for kilometres along the Bruxner Hwy near Goonellabah as emergency services move to clear debris from a five-car crash.

Goonellabah mum's panic after five-car crash

State govt should appoint administrator for Lismore: LETTER

One letter writer says not enough has been done to help businesses in the Lismore CBD after the flood.

"Five months on from the flood and the heart is still bleeding"

Design brief for Ballina ocean pool sent to experts

An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina Ocean Pool between Lighthouse and Shelly beaches.

Next step is to find out if pool will impact on the marine ecology

Local Partners

Lismore Cup a sure winner next week

LISMORE Turf Club preparing for a massive Cup day after Ballina success

Big names of the rugby league knockout

Manly centre Brian Kelly could play in the Lismore knockout carnival this weekend.

Twenty 20 ready for Aboriginal knockout carnival

Champion greyhound tests positive for cocaine

Greyhound dogs race at the Wentworth Park stadium in Sydney, Wednesday, July 13, 2016. Greyhound racing has returned to Sydney's Wentworth Park and other NSW tracks for the first time since the state government announced plans to ban it. Last week Premier Mike Baird announced plans to shut down the sport in NSW following a Special Commission of Inquiry report that found "chilling" evidence of systemic animal cruelty within the industry. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Irish dog has been banned - and the owner's excuse is a classic.