Northern Rivers cyclist victory a runaway success

WHEELY GREAT: On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting. Gary Whitfield took second place in the hotly contested D-Grade event.

WHEELY GREAT: On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting. Gary Whitfield took second place in the hotly contested D-Grade event. BMCC

CYCLISTS from a Northern Rivers club have beaten some Queensland riders on their home turf on the weekend.

On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting.

In ideal conditions, BMCC members Bruce Syme raced in C-Grade, Bob Charlton and Garry Whitfield raced in in D-Grade and Richard Brown raced in E-Grade.

On Sunday, four members from the Ballina Masters Cycling Club raced at the Runaway Bay Criterium track to do battle with the Gold Coast Masters Cycle Club for the Runaway Bay GCMCC Race Meeting. The gritty E-Grade event was won by Richard Brown. BMCC

The fab four managed to put the wind up their northern colleagues and prove there's still fire in the Northern Rivers cycling belly.

Against some robust riding, Syme making a final sprint at the finish and just got pipped out of third place in the C-Grade event.

The BMCC D-Grade demons Charlton and Whitfield put in a big effort throughout the race, but despite from furious dancing on the pedals, Charlton was out sprinted in the final 200m., while Whitfield managed to keep the momentum to take a speedy second place by a spoke.

Meanwhile, "Rev” Brown easily out-sprinted the field for first place, proving like dynamite and diamonds, great things come from small packages.

Brown also took out the BMCC monthly medal.

The BMCC racing calendar has been updated and currently runs through until the start of December and any cyclists interested in joining in can read it here.

The next significant event is the 100 Miler on October 29 and the Hans Battaerd Memorial Ride on November 11.