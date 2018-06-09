Northern Rivers council leading the way in solar

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith and Sharyn Hunnisett - Lismore City Council's Environmental Strategies Officer. at the LG Professional Awards in Sydney.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith and Sharyn Hunnisett - Lismore City Council's Environmental Strategies Officer. at the LG Professional Awards in Sydney.

LISMORE City Council are celebrating a big win from the LG Professionals Awards, which recognised Lismore's Community Solar project - including the construction of Australia's largest floating solar farm.

Lismore won the state award for Community Partnerships with their Community Solar Initiative - a partnership between council and community solar energy facilitator Farming the Sun, which works with communities to fund renewable energy projects which power council facilities.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the council's Renewable Energy Master Plan and Floating Solar Farm were National leaders, and they were "looking forward to doing more in (the) space”.

"I want to say a special thank you to all the community investors who were a big part of this win. It was the first community solar partnership in Australia,” Cr Smith said.

Cr Smith, along with other council employees attended the event in Sydney last night.

The LG Awards Dinner highlights the exceptional achievements in local government across NSW and celebrates the achievements and milestones of our members both as emerging talent and most respected industry leaders.

The awards focus on significant areas of the industry including leadership, environment, community, operational performance, partnerships and more.

16 awards from four categories were awarded on the night -national and NSW awards, professional development and challenges awards.