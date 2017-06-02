Northern Rivers community grants worth $53,000

GOOD CAUSES: Community groups across the Northern Rivers will benefit from a generous $53,300 in the latest round of grants from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation. Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Director Julie Ainsworth, Biala special school Principal Bhavni Stewart, Biala special School Linda Walsh and Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Director, Jennifer Leslie.

In total, the Foundation announced more than $830,000 to help bring to life community projects to build social infrastructure supporting marginalised and disadvantaged residents of regional NSW, including three which will enable projects in the Northern Rivers.

Biala Support Services will receive $30,000 to install a new synthetic grass surface in the playground of Biala Special School to provide a durable safe outdoor surface area for students to safely enjoy their play time.

The Leukaemia Foundation and Variety, the Children's Charity will also receive grants to roll-out programs to support young people living with illness in regional areas including Ballina, Lismore and Grafton.

Foundation Chairman, Phil Neat said the grants would assist recipient groups to help change the lives of those most disadvantaged in the Northern Rivers community.

"Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation exists to support and enable the critical work of community organisations with initiatives and endeavours, which may fall outside some traditional government funding avenues and corporate sponsorships, but are still exceptionally important in improving the lives of marginalised members of our communities,” he said.

"Congratulations to the extraordinary people representing all of our recipient organisations for your hard work, dedication and insight which will now have the capacity to effect real change and improve the lives of many people in the Northern Rivers region.”

The allocation takes the Foundation's total donations past $16 million since it was established in 2003.