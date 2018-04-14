Northern Rivers circus troupe flies onto world stage

Luella Fitzgerald flies through the air during the Jumping point at Festival 2018.

Luella Fitzgerald flies through the air during the Jumping point at Festival 2018. Charlie Gill

A NORTHERN Rivers circus troupe is on the world stage at the Commonwealth Games this weekend.

The Mullumbimby-based Spaghetti Circus and Byron Bay's Circus Arts have been on show as part of Festival 2018 since Thursday.

The group has unveiled Jumping Point, directed by Captain Frodo, aka The Incredible Rubberman, as part of the Commonwealth Games Cultural Program.

Charlie Gill, 14, is one of the Spaghetti Circus performers involved in the show.

"Performing as part of #festival2018 is an incredible roller coaster of thrill and excitement,” Charlie said.

"Hearing the cheers and applause of the audience is such an amazing feeling and it makes us so proud of what we do.

"It has been such an honour to perform on the Roundabout Stage and makes all the rehearsal worthwhile.”

Head of circus Petrina Hutchinson urged Northern Rivers residents to head along and support the troupe.

"Fortunately all the concerns about traffic congestion and access to the Games sites have proven to be nothing but hot air, so we warmly encourage all of our supporters and any curious spectators to come and see this fantastic new work for themselves,” she said.

"It will not disappoint!”

They will continue to perform the show - which is free to the public - this afternoon and tomorrow on the Roundabout Stage at Broadbeach.

The show will be held at 3pm and 4.30pm today and 11am and 1pm tomorrow on the Roundabout Stage on Surf Parade, Broadbeach.